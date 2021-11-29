Two Pa. representatives, including House majority leader, test positive for COVID-19

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — On Monday, Pennsylvania House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff (R-Centre/Mifflin) announced that he was diagnosed with COVID-19. The same day, Rep. Mark Gillen (R-Berks/Lancaster) also announced he had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Benninghoff is fully vaccinated against COVID-19. He tested positive for the virus before the Thanksgiving holiday after experiencing minor symptoms, according to a press release from his office. He has not been in the Capitol since Nov. 18 and has been quarantining since taking the COVID-19 test.

“I am thankful for the health care professionals who have helped me, and many others, through this process,” Benninghoff said in the release. “I will continue to follow their advice and all COVID-19 protocols of the House Republican Caucus before ending my quarantine.”

Benninghoff said his symptoms are mild and he is working from home for the time being.

Gillen is also experiencing mild symptoms and working from home, according to a press release from his office, after “recently” testing positive for the coronavirus.

“My exposure and positive test occurred while I traveled outside of Pennsylvania and should have no effect on my colleagues in the General Assembly, workers in the state Capitol or my district office staff,” Gillen said in the release.

Gillen’s office did not confirm whether or not he was vaccinated for the coronavirus.