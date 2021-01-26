Two ringleaders arrested in Pandemic Unemployment Assistance scheme totaling over $200,000

In this photo illustration, a person files an application for unemployment benefits on April 16, 2020, in Arlington, Virginia. (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Two inmate ringleaders and their outside accomplice were arrested for their theft of more than $200,000 in false Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) applications according to Attorney General Josh Shapiro.

John Jones, an inmate at SCI Rockview in Centre County, and Robert Palmer, an inmate at SCI Huntingdon in Huntingdon County, were charged with illegally applying for PUA benefits for themselves and on behalf of inmates from across the Commonwealth.

Their outside partner and Palmer’s girlfriend, Elise Ballard, of Johnstown, Pa., was also arrested. She allegedly submitted PUA applications for 22 inmates from 6 state correctional facilities including 10 from SCI Huntingdon, 1 from SCI Somerset, 1 from SCI Mahanoy.

“These three individuals have been charged for conspiring to illegally take benefits from hard-working Pennsylvanians who continue to struggle through this immensely difficult time,” said Attorney General Shapiro. “As I’ve said previously, these arrests are not the end of our investigation, and my office will continue to track down those heading these schemes and bring them to justice.”

After submitting their fraudulent applications, Ballard received the PUA payments as US Bank debit cards issued by the Department of Labor & Industry. She would then send payments to Jones and Palmer through their prison JPay accounts or MoneyGram.

The total PUA funds associated with the applications was $226,082.

More than 29 individuals, including 24 inmates and their accomplices across the commonwealth have been charged by the Office of Attorney General.

Individuals are only eligible for PUA benefits if they are both unemployed for reasons related to the COVID-19 pandemic and available to work.