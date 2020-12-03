U.S. hospitalizations nearing record levels as winter season approaches

WASHINGTON, D.C., (WHTM) — The latest metrics for the coronavirus in the U.S., all pointing the wrong way this morning.

New infections of COVID-19 are once again at an all time high.

Hospitalizations and the death toll reaching levels this country hasn’t seen since April.

The CDC now warning 200,000 more Americans could die from the virus within the next three months.

“December and January and February are going to be rough times. I actually believe they’re going to be the most difficult time in the public health history of this nation,” said Dr. Robert Redfield, CDC Director.

The potential impact on an already taxed health care system worrying officials coast to coast.

ICUs are near capacity in New Mexico, North Dakota, and Rhode Island.

Some hospitals in New York and Virginia, suspending elective surgeries as COVID symptoms send a record 100,000 Americans to hospitals across the country.

“We are very concerned about the numbers we see today, and I don’t even think that represents the Thanksgiving holiday,” said Dr. Alan Jones, University of Mississippi Medical Center.

The White House task force saying America is in a dangerous place, adding, those 65 and older “should not enter any indoor public areas where anyone is unmasked.”

“It’s a risky situation,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

The grim development coinciding with hopeful news on the vaccine front.

Health officials in the U.K. authorizing the world’s first COVID-19 vaccine with the U.S. close behind.

Officials expecting the Pfizer vaccine to be available here on December 15.

“It’s just making sure that we have everything locked, so when EUA decision comes, distribution to the American people becomes immediate within 24 hours,” said General Gustave Perna, Operation Warp Speed.

Dr. Anthony Fauci says the U.S. could be ‘close to normal’ by next summer if 70 percent of Americans get vaccinated.