Uber giving 50K free rides to abuse victims

HARRISBURG, Pa, (WHTM) – Uber is donating thousands of free rides and meals to people experiencing domestic violence.

The company says it will also provide 45,000 rides to domestic abuse organizations and shelters in more than 30 cities and in 16 countries.

The company says it will also provide 45,000 free meals to the shelters.

Many organizations are reporting increased incidents of abuse while people are stuck at home.

The National Network to End Domestic Violence says COVID-19 has some people stuck at home with abusers and that transportation is key to getting them out of those siutations.

If you need help, or know someone who does, Uber says you can contact their partners, ‘No More’ and the ‘National Network to End Domestic Violence.”