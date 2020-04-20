Unemployment issues and the state’s response

HARRISBURG, Pa, (WHTM) – The state’s unemployment compensation system has been swamped and overwhelmed. We’ve gotten lots of complaints from viewers who just can’t get through.

The state Department of Labor and Industry says it’s received more than 1.5 million unemployment claims since this pandemic begin, an unprecedented number, but many Pennsylvanians say more needs to change.

150 tries per day, and four weeks later, Rachel Croft finally got ahold of someone over live chat last week about her unemployment claim.

“They had told me that they were confused, because they had my maiden name, not my married name, and they were supposed to merge my cases. However, it was not done, and no one called me about this four weeks later,” said Croft.

Croft has still not received her benefits. The state Department of Labor and Industry said its received many identity issue claims, like Croft’s.

“We’ve had to expand the number of people who work on that. We use a software, where in order to get additional people added, we needed to get additional licenses, so we did just get those licenses on Friday, so we can have more people sorting out those claims,” said Susan Dickinson, Director of Unemployment Compensation Benefits Policy.

It’s also added 70 more staff, and expects to add 100 more by mid-May. A virtual assistant was added two weeks ago, which has answered 60,000 questions.

“Every two to three minutes, if no one connects it kicks you out, and it automatically says, chat ended, so you literally have to go back on and sign back in again and it goes on and on and on,” said Croft.

When Croft did finally talk to someone, they told her she should receive her benefits sometime this week.

This weekend for the first time, self-employed, independent contractors, and others, not typically eligible for unemployment benefits can now file claims through a new program, Pandemic Unemployment Assistance. The system only collects information right now. It will be fully functional in a couple of weeks.