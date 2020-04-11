Giant limiting number of customers in stores, part of social distancing policy

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — The Giant Company is limiting the number of customers in its stores to help with its efforts to promote social distancing.

The new policy goes into the effect on Monday, April 13.

The company said in a press release, the number of people inside a store depends on the location.

Giant also wants only one customer from a household in the store at a time.

A worker will be at the front entrance of each store to help keep track of the flow of customers.

When the store has reached its limit, customers will have to form a line outside while observing social distancing.