(WHTM) — The GIANT company will now be offering updated COVID-19 boosters at their GIANT and MARTIN’s in store pharmacies for anyone who is currently eligible.

The new booster shot contains added Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 spike protein components.

Pfizer updated boosters are available to anyone ages 12 and older. Moderna vaccines are available to anyone 18 years and older. You are eligible to receive this booster as long as it has been at least two months since completing your primary vaccine or the most recent booster.

You can book an appointment by clicking here.

If you haven’t received your COVID-19 vaccine and are interested in getting one, you can receive your initial doses of Pfizer or Moderna vaccines at GIANT and MARTIN’s pharmacies. The vaccine is available for anyone ages 3 and older. Novavax is also available at select pharmacies for those ages 12 and older.

GIANT or MARTIN’s pharmacies also offer the flu vaccination, which can be given alongside the COVID-19 vaccine.