UPMC opens outpatient specimen collection site in Harrisburg

More testing sites continue to be set up across the state, including in Dauphin County.

UPMC Pinnacle has opened an outpatient specimen collection site in Harrisburg.

It’s only for people who have received a physician consultation and referral for symptoms consistent with COVID-19.

An appointment is setup for you.

Walk-ins are not welcome.

The site is at 775 S. Arlington Avenue.

Tests will be sent to either the UPMC clinical laboratory in Pittsburgh, the Pennsylvania Department of Health laboratory in Exeter or a commercial laboratory.

UPMC says it may open up more locations like this as needed.

