USNS Comfort returns to port

HARRISBURG, Pa, (WHTM) – The hospital ship sent to New York City to help relieve over-burdened hospitals over-burdened hospitals is now back home in Virginia.

Hundreds of doctors, nurses and other crew members aboard the USNS Comfort arrived in the ship’s Norfolk homeport after leaving New York Thursday.

The vessel spent 31 days in New York harbor to help relieve the region’s healthcare system amid the COVID-19 response.

Officials say 182 patients were treated on the ship during its three-and-a-half-week mission.

The USNS Comfort began accepting COVID-positive patients only days into its stay in New York.

After the final patient was discharged last weekend, the crew spent several days disinfecting the ship before its trip ack to Virginia.