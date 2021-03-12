103-year-old Dauphin County woman gets COVID-19 vaccine, survives two pandemics

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A 103-year-old Dauphin County woman, born in 1917, got her COVID-19 vaccine, after surviving not one, but two, pandemics.

Marzetta Roberts was vaccinated today at the Heinz-Menaker Senior Center, thanks to a collaboration between Capital Blue Cross, Rite Aid, and Hamilton Health Center.

Now that Marzetta is vaccinated she said she, “looks forward to going to church and her church women coming to see her.”

The healthcare partnership hopes to vaccinate one thousand people in four days.