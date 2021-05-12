250 Pfizer doses available at one-day clinic in northern Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A COVID-19 vaccination clinic is opening up in northern Dauphin County.

About 250 Pfizer first doses will be available to those 16 and older at The Valley Lighthouse, 105 Main Street, Lykens.

Vaccines will be given by appointment only. You can register for an appointment by calling the Northern Dauphin Human Services Center at 717-905-2700 and asking for Bonnie Kent.

The county’s mass vaccination clinic at HACC’s main campus is also accepting appointments. You can register for that location through this link here.