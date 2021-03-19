400 vaccinated at Lancaster pop-up clinic aimed at addressing vaccine access, concerns

LANCASTER, Pa (WHTM) — A lot was going on inside Reginald Hunter’s mind as he sat down for his COVID-19 vaccine on Friday.

“I have lost loved ones, I’ve lost family members and friends,” Hunter told abc27 News.

Hunter was one of 400 people to get their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine at Bright Side Opportunities Center in Lancaster.

“One of the reasons I wanted to get the shot is so I can continue to do what it is I do in the community,” Hunter said.

Hunter who is a pastor and community activist was hesitant at first to get a shot given the history of black men and vaccines.

“I think the best thing for me was to be as safe as I could possibly be not just for myself but for others as well,” Hunter said.

The pop-up vaccine clinic inside BOC was hosted by the Lancaster branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, along with several other civil rights and non-profit organizations, which seen as a way to address vaccine concerns and to make the vaccine more accessible to communities of color.

“It’s an opportunity for more people to be able to get it close by,” Tina, (last name not provided) who also got her shot, said. “I know a lot of people and not everybody has access to the internet, which makes it hard too. So I think it’s great they bring it into the inner city where people have the opportunity to get the vaccine.”

Pastor of Bright Side Baptist Church, John Knight, said it was important to host the clinic inside a place that’s familiar to many people.

“There’s a certain level of trust, it’s the church and we know a lot of the people,” Knight said. “We have volunteers from the community who are here just to assist and make sure people have access and get their vaccination.”

Hunter, who was once skeptical about the COVID-19 vaccine is now happy to show off his shot. He’s also encouraging others to get their vaccine as well.

“I’ve done it and so can you,” he said.