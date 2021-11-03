5- to 11-year-olds starting to get COVID-19 vaccines in the Midstate

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Hospitals, doctor’s offices, and pharmacies have begun rolling out COVID-19 vaccines for 5- to 11-year-olds.

The CDC gave the green light to Pfizer’s kids-sized vaccine late Tuesday night, and some Midstate parents wasted no time. Parents who talked with abc27 are thrilled to be able to get their kids vaccinated.

“It has been almost 600 days of waiting for this, and I don’t want to wait another minute,” parent Erin Moore said.

The version of Pfizer’s vaccine for kids ages 5 to 11 may be just a third of the adult dose, but it brings the same relief.

“It kind of makes me happy because I can go do more things like more sports and I can go see my family,” 11-year-old Finn Farrell said.

Finn and his four siblings were among the first young children to get their shots at Lancaster Pediatric Associates.

“We really want to see our family because we were supposed to see my grandma for her birthday but we couldn’t,” 10-year-old Marie Farrell said.

Appointments are required wherever children go to get the vaccine.

Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health will vaccinate newly eligible kids at its Suburban Pavilion for the next three Saturdays starting this weekend.

“We have a very, very secure safety system in place to make sure the right child gets the right vaccine, plus Pfizer’s made it easier because the adult version has a purple top and the kid version has an orange top,” Dr. Pia Fenimore, a pediatrician with Lancaster Pediatric Associates, said.

And as an extra precaution, Penn State Health won’t vaccinate adult and pediatric patients on the same day.

“For example…we are doing peds appointments Tuesday and Thursday while adult appointments are the opposite days,” Jeanette Gibs, Penn State Health senior vice president of ambulatory care, said.

Penn State Health is starting vaccinations on Saturday, but that day is already booked up.

Erin Moore scheduled three of her kids for Monday at a CVS. She encourages other parents to get their children’s appointments, too.

“You don’t know with invisible illnesses who might be going through a cancer treatment, who might have a disease like cystic fibrosis like our son does and the risks that are associated with that,” Moore said.

You can find a list of providers offering the Pfizer vaccine for those 5 to 11 years old by clicking here.