Acting Pa. Physician General tours vaccine site, encourages Pennsylvanians to make use of open appointments

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — The focus is now on getting younger Pennsylvanians to roll up their sleeves and get the COVID vaccine. The state’s physician general says everyone, of all ages, needs to get on board.

19-year-old, Ethan Rinehart got his COVID vaccine today and is looking forward to getting back to the West Chester University Campus in the fall.

“I think it was just the right thing to do to get back out there and the closest

thing back to what people want, a normal life,” Rinehart said.

At the same time, Rinehart got his shot, the state’s physician general was touring the Cumberland County mass vaccination site and encouraged people, just like Ethan, to get the shot.

“They are still susceptible to COVID and some people can get really sick with COVID and we need everyone who can to be vaccinated to help us get back to our lives before COVID,” said Dr. Denise Johnson, Acting Pennsylvania Physician General.

Cumberland County’s site has been open for a while and is seeing a rapid drop in appointments. County officials say a little over 40% of Cumberland County residents have gotten at least one dose.

“A lot of people have already had their first shot, not nearly enough. We’re not seeing the crowds and there are more vaccines available,” said Gary Eichelberger, Chairman of the Cumberland County Commissioners.

With more supply and lower demand, smaller pharmacies and doctor’s officers are not offering the vaccine, too.

‘As the demand for vaccine changes, so will our strategy change as well,” Johnson said.

Cumberland County says the site will remain open.

“We did have and continue to have a need to get shots in a lot of arms so as long as that need exists, the need for a facility like this will exist,” Eichelberger said.