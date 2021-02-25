Adams becomes fourth Midstate county to reveal mass vax site, Lebanon could be up next

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Adams County confirmed its mass vaccination site will be run by WellSpan at the county’s emergency services center, becoming the fourth (of 10) Midstate counties to reveal a specific site:

Adams: Adams County Emergency Services (ACES) Center, 230 Greenamyer Lane

Dauphin: Harrisburg Area Community College (HACC) west end parking lot

Lancaster: Former Bon-Ton site, Park City Mall

York: Former A.C. Moore site, 351 Loucks Road

“We’re excited. WellSpan’s excited,” Adams County Manager Steve Nevada said. “We’re excited about the partnership and the coordination that’s taking place again, and we’re hopeful to see the increase in the supply of vaccine.”

He said Adams hasn’t set a date for the site to open, seemingly following the admonition a day earlier of a Pa. Department of Health official.

Want the latest on the coronavirus vaccine in Pa.? Visit acb27.com/vaccine for more information

“Holding a community vaccination site when there’s not enough vaccine may not do a lot of people good,” said Barry Ciccocioppo, the department’s COVID-19 press secretary. Lancaster County has previously said it hoped to vaccinate as many as 6,000 people per day and hoped to open its site as soon as March 8.

Franklin and Lebanon counties have both said they’ve selected sites but aren’t yet revealing those sites. A Franklin County release Thursday said plans for a “community vaccination clinic … will be announced later this month.” Lebanon County Commissioner Jo Ellen Litz (D) said Thursday commissioners might announce the county’s site at a March 4 commission meeting.

Cumberland, Mifflin and Perry Counties haven’t yet confirmed whether they’ve selected sites.

Cumberland “is working with an entity to run a sustainable vaccination clinic to support the needs of people in Phase 1A who need shots. As planning continues and the County receives vaccinations, then the County can put together a mass vaccination site within 48 hours,” the county’s spokesperson Samantha Krepps said Thursday.

Geisinger, the major healthcare system serving Mifflin County, said in a statement Thursday: “Due to ongoing vaccine supply constraints, not just in Pennsylvania, but nationwide, it’s too early to address plans for broader mass vaccination strategies.”

Rich Fultz, the director of emergency services for Perry County, said the county has suitable sites but “we have no major healthcare systems who really have a presence in the county of any size. So that becomes a challenge for us, as we’re not really authorized to receive and store the vaccinations ourselves here.” He said the county would welcome interest from nearby healthcare systems and would help them secure a site.

Juniata County Administrator Jim Bahorik said the county is “currently in the very early stages of discussing a plan in the event vaccines are allocated directly to the county or our local medical provider” but “it’s too early for any solid details.”