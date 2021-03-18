Adams Co. mass vax clinic administers hundreds through WellSpan partnership

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Adams County mass vaccination clinic is up and running. On Thursday, hundreds were vaccinated that the Adams County Emergency Services Center.

The COVID-19 vax site, run by WellSpan Health, is open to anyone.

Want the latest on the coronavirus vaccine in Pa.? Visit acb27.com/vaccine for more information.

“All the places I’ve tried to get a shot, Wellspan finally came through for me and it was a great experience. I mean there was no aggravation. Be in and out of here within 35 minutes. So, good,” said Cheryn Thomas, a Littlestown resident.

WellSpan and county offiicials say they have 1,200 Pfizer doses, which will last until Sunday, March 21.

All eligible individuals must have an appointment to get a shot.

To schedule an appointment, sign-up online or call 1-855-851-3641.