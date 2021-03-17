Adams Co. mass vax site opens Thursday with lessons learned from earlier sites

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Early in the pandemic, knowledge about preventing the spread of COVID-19 evolved rapidly: Yes, wear a mask. No, don’t stand within six feet of other people.

Now, knowledge about how to run a mass vaccination site is evolving just as rapidly. One lesson so far?

“We really recognized the importance of having support on-site to help our patients schedule their second appointment before leaving the facility,” said Stephanie Andreozzi, co-lead for WellSpan Health’s vaccination team. The first sites, she said, sometimes saw people leaving without a second appointment and — for the less tech-savvy among them — without an easy one to make one later.

Andreozzi spoke as WellSpan and Adams County prepared to open their mass vaccination site at the Adams County Emergency Services Center at 230 Greenamyer Lane, on the outskirts of Gettysburg.

The center opens Thursday and will be open again Saturday and Sunday, matching the ability of the site to use its allotment of 1,170 doses this week. Leaders hope that number will climb toward 4,000 in future weeks.

Vaccines are by appointment only. As of Wednesday afternoon, Thursday’s appointments were all taken, but some remained for Saturday and Sunday. You can make an appointment there or for any site run by WellSpan by visiting this website or by calling 1-855-851-3641.

“This is elation,” Adams County Commissioner Randy Phiel (R) said of his feelings on the eve of the site opening. “This is a really good feeling. And I mean, just like our residents, we’ve been waiting for WellSpan to say, ‘Hey, we have the supply to pull the trigger.’ And you know what? Today’s that day.”

The Adams County site will administer the two-dose Pfizer vaccine. Health authorities have generally said all three vaccines available in the U.S. — Pfizer’s, as well as Moderna’s and Johnson & Johnson’s — are similarly safe and effective.