All Pennsylvanians in phase 1A able to schedule shots by end of March

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The vaccine rollout in Pennsylvania is about to ramp up quickly. The bipartisan vaccine task force announced Friday that everyone in phase 1A will be able to schedule a shot by the end of March.

It’s welcome news for those having trouble currently finding appointments and for many wondering when the commonwealth would move into the next phase.

Thursday night, President Biden directed all states to open vaccine eligibility to everyone by May 1. Gov. Tom Wolf says Pennsylvania is on track.

“We have the capacity, as the supply increases, that we can roll this out,” Wolf said. “We’re ready, and I think those waitlists will shrink very quickly.”

This week, educators started receiving the one shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Right now, only kindergarten through third-grade teachers and those working with vulnerable populations are in line, but PEMA director Randy Padfield says he expects all educators to be vaccinated by the end of March.

“What we’re seeing right now, they’re achieving their targets and we should be able to hit our end goal of being able to complete a lot of the IUs, the longest are going to be nine days,” Padfield said.

The state is expecting 200,000 doses of the J&J vaccine available at the end of the month and weekly after that.

“We will direct part of each week’s allotment to supply regional vaccination clinics, and that’s going to help make more doses available to eligible Pennsylvanians everywhere,” Wolf said.

Additionally, a significant allotment of vaccines will be directed to essential workers.

“Law enforcement, firefighters, grocery workers, meat processing and agricultural workers,” Wolf said.

The exact details are still being worked out, but Wolf is working with county commissioners and the National Guard to make sure the process is in place.

“Much work remains but we are turning the corner and dramatically improving the process to ensure any Pennsylvanian who wishes to be vaccinated has access to this vaccine,” said state Sen. Ryan Aument (R-Lancaster).

A lot of the focus is on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine because it’s easier to administer and is only one dose, but allocations of Pfizer and Moderna are also increasing every week.