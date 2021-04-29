CAP Lancaster hosting COVID-19 vaccination event on Saturday

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — On Saturday, May 1, the Community Action Partnership of Lancaster County will be hosting a mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The mobile clinic, powered by Latino Connection and funded by Highmark, has been making its rounds throughout Central Pennsylvania recently. This weekend, the 40-foot mobile clinic will drop by CAP in Lancaster to distribute COVID-19 vaccines provided by Penn State Health.

Vanessa Philbert, CEO of CAP of Lancaster County, says that CAP has been looking for ways to innovatively support and help the community through the coronavirus pandemic. Working with Latino Connection to provide a space for the vaccine clinic was a great opportunity to do just that, Philbert says.

“For us, it’s just a commitment to making sure that our neighbors and customers have an access point,” says Philbert. “Lancaster’s been doing a phenomenal job creating spaces and connections for people to get vaccinated, but sometimes being right in your neighborhood is really, really helpful.”

To help people access COVID-19 vaccines, the Red Rose Transit Authority has been providing free bus rides to the Lancaster County Community Vaccination Center. And other pop-up clinics around the county have also been helping to vaccinate residents.

Philbert says that offering the vaccines in spaces that are familiar to community members can be beneficial. “If we can educate our customers who are with us to know that they can come right back to the building that’s familiar to them, we also know that there’s probably some benefit to that sense of feeling comfortable [and] trusting of a space,” Philbert says.

Individuals can register for an appointment for the Saturday clinic at this link. After receiving the first dose on Saturday, May 1, patients will be scheduled for their second dose, which will be given about four weeks down the road, also at CAP.

Red Rose Transit Authority is also providing transit service to vaccination sites in Lancaster County. For more information, click here.