Carlisle Pediatric Associates among latest Midstate locations offering COVID vaccines

FILE – In this Jan. 9, 2021, file photo, vials of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are placed next to a loaded syringe in Throop, Pa. (Christopher Dolan/The Times-Tribune via AP, File)

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Carlisle Pediatric Associates is offering the Moderna COVID vaccine to adults 18-years-old and up.

Individuals can make an appointment by contacting the healthcare center at 717-243-1943. Appointments are available for Friday, April 30.

For more information about the COVID-19 vaccine, or to book an appointment, visit abc27’s Vaccinate Pa page.

Carlisle Pediatric Associates is located at 804 Belvedere Street in Carlisle, Cumberland County.

This effort is one of the latest vaccination efforts in the Midstate. Another vaccine opportunity is available in Steelton, Dauphin County. UPMC is also offering a vaccination clinic at First Baptist Church on Thursday, April 29.

To make an appointment at the Steelton location, visit Vaccine.UPMC.com or call 844-UPMCVAC (844-876-2822) between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

On Tuesday, the CDC released new guidance, stating that all fully vaccinated individuals may refrain from wearing a mask while outdoors.

Just over a week ago, all U.S. adults became eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine — a year since the coronavirus pandemic first began.