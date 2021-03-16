Carlisle’s Sadler Health to open COVID vaccine clinic in Perry County

NEW BLOOMFIELD, Pa. (WHTM) — On Tuesday, Sadler Health Center, of Carlisle, announced plans to open a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at New Bloomfield Elementary School in Perry County on Saturday, March 20.

The local health center is partnering with West Perry School District and coordinating with Perry County Emergency Management services to provide a limited supply of vaccines for eligible individuals in group 1A of the state Health Department’s coronavirus vaccination plan.

Want the latest on the coronavirus vaccine in Pa.? Visit acb27.com/vaccine for more information.

According to Sadler Health, only Perry County residents are able to book appointments at their vaccine clinic. To schedule an appointment, visit Sadler Health’s scheduling site or call 717-960-6901.

Individuals who intend on getting vaccinated must bring a photo ID, EPI Pen if prescribed one and an insurance card if insured.

The Sadler Health coronavirus vaccine clinic is open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Perry County elementary school, located at 300 West High Street in New Bloomfield.

Sadler Health officials say clinics will be scheduled in the future as the vaccine supply becomes available.