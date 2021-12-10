Central Dauphin School District hosting COVID-19 and Flu vaccine clinic

Dr. Manjul Shukla transfers Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine into a syringe, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, at a mobile vaccination clinic in Worcester, Mass. Pfizer said Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, that a booster dose of its COVID-19 vaccine may protect against the new omicron variant even though the initial two doses appear significantly less effective. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Central Dauphin School District is hosting a free COVID-19 vaccine clinic and flu shot clinic on Saturday, Dec. 11 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m at Central Dauphin Middle School. The Pfizer vaccine will be given for youth ages five through 18, The flu shot will be available for all ages.



If you are receiving your first dose of the vaccine at the clinic, your second dose will be automatically scheduled on Jan. 8 at the Central Dauphin Middle School at 4600 Locust Lane in Harrisburg.

The parent or guardian must accompany the student to the clinic. Required paperwork to be completed will be provided on-site. You can register for the clinic here.