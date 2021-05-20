Central Dauphin SD hosting vaccine clinic this weekend for ages over 12

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Central Dauphin School District is teaming up with Pa.’s COVID-19 Mobile Response Unit, CATE, to administer the Pfizer vaccine to anyone over the age of 12 on Saturday, May 22, and Sunday, May 23, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“What started as a first-of-its-kind COVID-19 mobile testing and education initiative has shifted into overdrive with the launch of the COVID-19 vaccination tour,” George Fernandez, Founder and CEO of Latino Connection said. “With more than 120 vaccination stops and 100 additional educational events on the agenda, these important resources will be accessible to people in nearly every region across Pennsylvania. We are doing what we know needs to be done, with the resources we have to win the war on COVID-19.”

“Mobile clinics such as this one are a crucial part of the effort to bring the vaccine closer to people across the communities we serve,” said Jeanette Gibbs, senior vice president for ambulatory services for Penn State Health. “Ultimately, we are all working together with one goal: to ensure anyone who wants to be vaccinated against COVID-19 can be.”

In partnership with the Pa. Department of Health, Latino Connection’s mobile unit CATE, Highmark Blue Shield, and Penn State Health, CDSD will offer free vaccines at 626 Rutherford Road. No insurance is required.

To pre-register for the clinic and see CATE’s upcoming locations, click here.