Central Penn College, UPMC partner for vaccine clinic in Summerdale

SUMMERDALE, Pa. (WHTM) — Central Penn College held its second vaccine clinic today in partnership with UPMC.

Those receiving the shot had a choice of Johnson & Johnson or Pfizer. College officials say they had a good turnout a couple of weeks ago so they decided to do it again, encouraging those who work and live nearby to get vaccinated.

“We’re all in this together and we want to make sure that we do our part as a community stakeholder at Central Penn College to offer opportunities to those looking to receive the COVID vaccine,” Director of College Relations, Curtis Voelker said.