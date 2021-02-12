Changes coming to Pa. vaccination process for seniors frustrated by rollout

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Many senior citizens are experiencing more difficulties getting a COVID vaccine. Friday, the state announced changes trying to fix that.

Many seniors are not tech-savvy or don’t have access to the internet at all. They want to be able to call and talk to someone.

“We’ve got to be patient. They did the best they could but this online is not geared toward seniors,” said Carol Smith.

Smith is one of many over 65 who had a tough time getting an appointment. She went to her local Weis pharmacist.

“I said I was having trouble and she goes yeah, she just heard today that it is on Monday Wednesday, and Friday at 5 am you can start making appointments,” Smith said.

After trying multiple times, she finally got one before the sun came up.

Heather Haney saw on Facebook that a pharmacy in Chambersburg had appointments, frustrating her mother.

“That same pharmacy, she had called and they put her on a waitlist. They would call her,” Haney said. “But yet here they had them online and she does not have the internet.”

That will soon change. Effective February 19, “Vaccine providers must offer appointment scheduling to everyone eligible in phase 1A both online and through phone systems that are answered by a person,” said Alison Beam, acting Pa. Department of Health Secretary.

In addition, the state-run PACE program is launching a special scheduling unit for pace cardholders and helping with transportation too.

“PACE’s clinical team is also working to identify any PACE member who is at high risk based on their medical history and will be reaching out to them,” said Robert Torres, secretary of the Pa. Department of Aging.

PACE card holders can call 1-800-225-7223 for assistance.

PA Link to Aging and Disability Resources is also stepping up to take calls.

“PA Link counselors will assess the caller’s situation, offer guidance, and transfer them to a scheduling team,” Torres said.

The PA Link number is 1-800-753-8827.

“With the next couple weeks I think it will get better. I hope,” Smith said.

The health department also says they are narrowing the provider network to focus on hospital systems and pharmacies with a track record of getting shots into arms quickly.

Pennsylvania currently has 1,710 COVID-19 vaccine providers who said they would be willing to help with vaccine distribution; 780 of them have received a vaccine. Adjustments will be made based on the data collected from the new order that Beam announced today.