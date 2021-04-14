Columbia seniors receive first doses of Pfizer vaccine

COLUMBIA, Pa. (WHTM) — More Midstate seniors have received their first vaccine doses. And this time, the shots came to them.

HDC MidAtlantic, of Lancaster, partnered with Rite Aid to bring COVID vaccines to senior-living facilities in Columbia, Lancaster County.

Want the latest on the coronavirus vaccine in Pa.? Visit acb27.com/vaccine for more information.

About 80 people signed up to their first doses of the Pfizer vaccine. One woman who rolled up her sleeve explained why she chose to get the shot.

“I want to protect myself and other people. I don’t want give it to my family or my friends … the same way I don’t want them giving it to me, but for protection,” Columbia resident Linda Soto said.

People vaccinated on Wednesday will get their second doses in three weeks.