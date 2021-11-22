COVID-19 booster vaccines approval for 18+ creates scheduling headaches

(WHTM) — The approval for everyone ages 18 and older to receive a COVID-19 booster vaccine has created challenges. For many, they are having difficulty scheduling an appointment. Some say pharmacies and other locations are booked solid and they have to wait a few weeks or longer for an appointment.

“Be patient and hop online now and don’t forget those neighbors friends and family that don’t have internet access, help them make their appointments so that everyone can get their boosters,” Dr. Nancy Mimm, Professor of Popular Health at Harrisburg University, said.

Dr. Mimm says it is important to remember it is safe if the booster vaccine is different than the first COVID-19 vaccine(s) the individual received.