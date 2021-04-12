COVID-19 mobile unit hits the road to vaccinate communities of color in Pa.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The state is hitting the road to try and increase vaccination numbers in communities of color.

A mobile COVID vaccination clinic is on a statewide tour, targeting minority and under-served communities in Pennsylvania.

Want the latest on the coronavirus vaccine in Pa.? Visit acb27.com/vaccine for more information.

It’s sponsored by Highmark and Latino Connection, and was used last year to do testing across the commonwealth.

Now, it will deliver shots and information to many who need it most.

“The lines of people that have started prior to mobile unit even arriving, the questions they feel most comfortable asking when it’s someone who looks like them, and someone that can speak their native languatge is phenomenal,” said George Fernandez, CEO of Latino Connection.

The mobile vaccinations begin next week, but all individuals must pre-register for a vaccine. To do so, visit the CATE mobile unit Facebook page or visit their website.