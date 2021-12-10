COVID-19 vaccine clinic to be hosted in Harrisburg by the Pa. Fish and Boat Commission

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) and the Pennsylvania Department of Health are hosting a COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Monday, Dec. 13, at the PFBC headquarters in Harrisburg.

The shots — all three vaccines both for initial doses and boosters — will be given from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for free.

Children ages 5-11 can receive the pediatric Pfizer vaccine, minors ages 12-17 can receive the Pfizer shot, and individuals 18 and older can receive any vaccine approved in the U.S.

Anyone 18 and older can also receive a booster shot six months after their second Pfizer or Moderna shot or two months after receiving the single-dose J&J vaccine. Sixteen- and 17-year-olds can receive the Pfizer booster, as well.

During the vaccine clinic, Pennsylvania fishing licenses, permits, and gift vouchers will also be available for purchase.

More information can be found online here.