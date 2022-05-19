HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — As COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations rise again, leaders continue urging individuals to get vaccinated against the virus.

The Wolf Administration is continuing its push to get people the COVID-19 vaccine by holding clinics in Harrisburg on Thursday and Friday. People can get vaccines at the Hamilton Health Center from 9-4. Booster shots will also be available.

Wolf Administration leaders including the acting secretary of health and Harrisburg Mayor Wanda Williams will stop by the clinic at 1 on Thursday afternoon.

There is also a vaccine clinic at Highmark Wholecare Connection Center on N. 3rd Street. That one is on Thursday from 9-6, and it’s geared toward seniors.

Highmark says people ages 65-75 who are socioeconomically disadvantaged were 500% more likely than Medicare-only beneficiaries to be hospitalized due to COVID-19. A vaccine can help prevent that.