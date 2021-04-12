Cumberland Co. clinic adjusting to sped up COVID-19 vaccine timeline

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania is speeding up its vaccine timeline. Everyone will eligible to get their shots starting on Tuesday.

Cumberland County’s vaccine clinic is making adjustments to make that possible. County Communications Director Samantha Krepps says they’ve already expanded their hours for the week.

“If we have to we will ramp up,” Krepps said. “We’re taking a look at the vaccine that the pharmacy is getting and also the availability of appointments. Our goal is to make sure that everyone gets vaccinated and to make sure that everyone can get an appointment to become vaccinated.”

The clinic has already administered more than 26,000 vaccines since it opened in March. Krepps said they vaccinate at a rate of about 4.5 vaccines per minute.

Long Le came along with multiple members of his family on Monday to get vaccinated at the site.

“Make it easier. Everyone in the same family can get the same vaccine and we can keep track of everything,” Le said.

Father daughter duo Randy and Jose Siders made the trip twice.

“I had my first dose on Saturday, she got her first dose today. I’m chaperoning,” Randy Siders said.

Reggan Nowlin also got her first dose on Tuesday and now she is excited to see others get their shots.

“I want to be with my family and friends. I want all of this to be over and each shot is a step there,” Nowlin said. “If you can schedule it go ahead and get it. I mean, there’s no reason to wait.”

To make an vaccination appointment Cumberland County site, click here or call their hotline at (717)-918-9880.