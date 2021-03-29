Cumberland Co. homebound get vaccinated as Dauphin Co. homebound left behind

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Even as more and more vaccines become available, some Pennsylvanians are still being left behind. People who are homebound have limited options and many are desperate to get their shots.

Cheryl Snyder is one of those people. She has a number of different health issues and for the time being, is bound to her Harrisburg home.

“There’s a lot of us that can’t get around,” Snyder said. “It just seems like we’re a forgotten generation.”

As counties open up mass vaccination sites she says people like her are feeling left behind.

“But what about us that are homeward bound? It’s very frustrating. We’re people too,” Snyder said.

It’s an issue volunteers with the Carlisle Community Action Network, like Jeffrey Benjamin, saw happening in their community.

“It became very obvious that the homebound people were kind of lost in the wilderness,” Benjamin said.

So the group did what they’ve been doing throughout the pandemic: they found a way to help.

“There was no system so we tried to put together a tool to get people vaccinated,” Benjamin said.

The volunteers started reaching out to local groups like Meals On Wheels and Churches that do home visits and them give names of homebound people to Cumberland County’s Emergency Management so they could connect them with vaccine providers.

“Particularly someone who is maybe frustrated with the system, lost in the system, unsure about how to navigate the system. Somebody who gets a vaccination is just thrilled,” Benjamin said.

That’s not happening in Dauphin County yet, though.

The Dauphin County Area Agency on Aging says there aren’t any providers in the area that are doing home visits yet.

So, they are taking down names and contact information for homebound people that call them for help. They’re keeping a list of them so that when local providers do start doing home vaccinations they can connect them.

Snyder hopes that day comes sooner rather than later.

“I’m hopeful, but as they say I’m not going to catch my chickens. I just want to feel safe,” Snyder said.

Those in Cumberland County who need a home vaccination should call the municipality they live in to get help scheduling their shot.