Cumberland Co. partners with local pharmacies to open COVID vaccine clinic

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — On Thursday, the Cumberland County Commissioners and the state Department of Public Safety announced their partnership with local pharmacies for residents in group 1A to get vaccinated on a “by-appointment-only” basis.

The partnership includes Holly, Quality Care and Big Spring pharmacies, in addition to U-Haul and South Middleton Township. The clinic opens on Saturday, March 6, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Want the latest on the coronavirus vaccine in Pa.? Visit acb27.com/vaccine for more information.

The clinic will be set up at the U-Haul Moving and Storage facility, located at 1180 Walnut Bottom Road in Carlisle, Cumberland County.

Eligible individuals can make appointments by visiting www.qcpharmacy.com. Walk-in appointments are not accepted and the website will continue to update as more COVID-19 vaccines become available. After receiving the first dose, phase 1A residents in Cumberland Co. will have the opportunity to return to the vaccination clinic to get their second doses.

“Our Public Safety Department has facilitated this operation with the local pharmacies, to get residents vaccinated at one place,” Commissioner Gary Eichelberger said. “As more vaccines become available, Public Safety will work with PEMA, and the Department of Health to assist in setting up any additional sites in the county.”

The local pharmacists employed by Holly, Quality Care and Big Spring, as well as volunteers from the South Central Task Force Medical Reserve Corps, will assist in distributing the COVID-19 vaccine at the clinic.