Cumberland County church vaccinates residents

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — The Meeting House Church in Carlisle hosted a vaccination clinic on Saturday and vaccinated over a thousand people.

People from around the region received their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine, while others were given the second shot of the Moderna vaccine.

Several healthcare professionals donated their time to administer the shots.

“I was approached by a friend who knew the family and I just got involved and I love to help the community and I love to be a part of it and as nurses we love needles and we love to get injections,” said Kerry Wheeler, a Carlisle School District nurse.