Cumberland County opens phone bank to assist with vaccine appointments

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — The Cumberland County Department of Public Safety has established a phone bank to assist residents in scheduling vaccine appointments for the Cumberland County Community Vaccine Clinic at the U-Haul on Walnut Bottom Road in South Middleton Township.

The phone bank will be live starting Wednesday, March 31 at 9 AM. The phone number to call is 717-918-9880. Hours of operation are Monday through Saturday from 9 AM to 3 PM. The phone bank will not be available on Saturday, April 3.

The Cumberland County vaccine clinic has been open for 12 days so far, and nearly 15,000 doses of the vaccine have been administered.

Vaccine appointments can also be scheduled online here.