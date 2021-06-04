Cumberland County vaccine clinic closing June 11

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — After 3 months of offering COVID-19 shots to its community, Cumberland County Community Vaccination Clinic will be giving its final doses on June 11.

The Cumberland County Commissioners and Department of Public Safety partnered with Quality Care Pharmacy to establish the county’s mass vaccination site at the U-Haul Storage Facility, the former K-Mart, on Walnut Bottom Road in South Middleton Township. As of June 2, over 56,000 doses of the vaccine were administered, with an average of 5 shots per minute.

The clinic had over 2,000 volunteers staff from all over Cumberland County.

“My thanks to all the many volunteers who helped make this community vaccination site a reality,” Cumberland Co. Public Safety Director Robert Shively, Jr., said. “We are grateful for the collaboration at all levels and opportunity to expedite getting vaccines into arms, and helping to make our county safe.”

Those who haven’t been vaccinated can register for vaccines at Quality Care Pharmacy, and those who get doses after closing will be notified.