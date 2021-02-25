CVS now administering COVID-19 vaccines at certain Central Pa. locations

ENOLS, Pa. (WHTM) — CVS will start administering vaccines at certain locations starting Thursday. In Central Pennsylvania, those include East Pennsboro Township, York and Chambersburg.

The other Pennsylvania locations include New Kensington, Reading and West Chester.

As of Thursday morning, all appointments at all Pa. locations are booked.

The company says more will open up as it receives more vaccines.

This is another case where people will have to check back online to try to secure a date and time for their shot.

There are other options in the works to make the vaccination process easier.

Dauphin County now has an agreement with HACC to transform the community college’s largest west parking lot into a mass vaccination site.

The York County Commissioners and WellSpan are working on a mass vaccination site off of Route 30 at Manchester Crossroads.

Lancaster County is working with Lancaster General on another mass vaccination site at the old Bon-Ton in Park City Center.

All of those vaccination sites’ dates also depend on vaccine availability.

About 3.5 million Pennsylvanians qualify for Phase 1A of the state’s vaccination process.

The news of an additional provider offering the shots comes as a relief to the thousands of Pennsylvanians who have been struggling to make appointments.