CVS to add 10 more COVID-19 vaccination sites in Pa.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — CVS Health announced Thursday it will begin administering vaccines to eligible individuals at 10 additional CVS Pharmacy locations across Pennsylvania as early as Sunday, March 14.

Appointments for the latest allocation of doses will start becoming available for booking on Saturday, March 13, as stores receive shipments of vaccines.

“We’re proud to play a part in increasing access to the vaccine to as many people as possible to enable reopening efforts in the communities we serve,” said Neela Montgomery, President of CVS Pharmacy and Executive Vice President, CVS Health. “Feedback on every aspect of the vaccination process has been incredibly positive, from the digital experience to interacting with our team of health care professionals whose incredible efforts are helping to move us one step closer towards the eventual end of the pandemic.”

The additional vaccination locations add to the 9 stores previously activated throughout the state.

Participating CVS Pharmacy locations now include stores in Blair, Cumberland, Dauphin, Lackawanna, Lancaster, Monroe, Philadelphia, Schuylkill, Somerset, and Washington.

Vaccinations will be given to individuals who meet state eligibility criteria as well as K-12 teachers, staff and childcare workers.

Patients must register in advance at CVS.com or through the CVS Pharmacy app, and people without online access can contact CVS Customer Service: (800) 746-7287.

Walk-in vaccinations without an appointment will not be provided.