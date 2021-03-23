Dauphin Co. mass vax site administers around 700 doses on day one

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Dauphin County’s mass vaccination site officially opened on Tuesday at Harrisburg Area Community College.

Around 700 people were vaccinated at the clinic with the help of UPMC clinical staff and pharmacists.

Want the latest on the coronavirus vaccine in Pa.? Visit acb27.com/vaccine for more information.

Those coordinating the vaccination effort hope for 1,000 doses administered by the end of Wednesday. The goal is to provide 2,000 shots per day.

This Midstate mass vaccination site is drive-thru. Those who have an appointment, booked through UPMC, must remain in their car the entire time.

The process seemed to go smoothly on day one.

“Every single person has been thankful and grateful for the opportunity to be here and I could tell you, as workers, I had the opportunity to do so many amazing things in my career and this is the coolest thing I’ve ever done. I feel like we can see how this pandemic works and that’s the exciting part,” said Janice Dunsavage, vice president of pharmacy at UPMC.

The site is by-appointment only. To register for a COVID-19 vaccine, visit UPMC’s vaccine website.