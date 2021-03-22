Dauphin County, UPMC announce official opening of COVID-19 vax clinic at HACC

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Dauphin County Commissioners and UPMC announced the official opening of a drive-through COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Harrisburg Area Community College on Tuesday, March 23.

UPMC will provide vaccine and clinical staff for the clinic’s initial opening, in collaboration with many additional departments, offices and community partners.

Want the latest on the coronavirus vaccine in Pa.? Visit acb27.com/vaccine for more information.

“We extend a huge thank you to everyone who worked so hard on this mass vaccination effort, particularly UPMC who stepped up and provided vaccine and personnel essential to launching this clinic,” Dauphin County Commissioner Mike Pries said.

The drive-through community vaccination clinic is located at HACC’s West Lot and will be open on March 23 and 24 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Eligible individuals must make an appointment to receive a vaccine.

Depending on the vaccine supply provided to the clinic by the Pa. Department of Health, Dauphin County Commissioners and UPMC plan to keep the clinic open for several weeks.

Officials anticipate giving 1,700 first doses of the Moderna vaccine in the first two days.

“Invitations for the clinic are drawn from those eligible individuals who have registered with UPMC prior to the opening of the clinic,” Dauphin County officials said in a release. “Only those individuals registered and contacted by UPMC for appointments will be vaccinated.”

According to Dauphin County officials, individuals will drive up, confirm their appointment, receive a COVID-19 vaccine and park for 15 minutes until UPMC nurses and attendants can check on them.

Individuals can register for future appointments online at UPMC’s vaccine webpage. A phone line is also available for those with limited Internet access or other barriers to online registration.

“We have shared the frustration of so many residents in Phase 1A wanting to be vaccinated, but without enough available vaccine to have shots for everyone,” Commissioner George Hartwick said. “This clinic is another step toward putting this pandemic behind us.”

Dauphin County officials are reminding those who have scheduled an appointment to not arrive more than 15 minutes prior to their appointment, as they will not be admitted into the drive-thru clinic until their designated time.