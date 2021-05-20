Dauphin County’s drive-through vaccination center to end first-dose vaccine appointments

Vaccinate PA

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Drive-through vaccinations

(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Dauphin County’s drive-through vaccination center will be ending its first-dose COVID-19 vaccines on Tuesday, May 25 at their Harrisburg Area Community College (HACC) location.

UPMC will continue to offer drive-through second-dose vaccines through June 22 at the HACC location.

“The elimination of first-dose vaccines at the HACC location is the result of a reduction in demand at large clinics like this one,” said Philip Guarneschelli, president of UPMC Pinnacle.

According to Guarneschelli, the first-dose vaccine will still be available at smaller venues throughout the county.

Those who prefer the drive-through option are encouraged to schedule first-dose appointments before the May 25 deadline by clicking here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss