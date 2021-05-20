Dauphin County’s drive-through vaccination center to end first-dose vaccine appointments

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Dauphin County’s drive-through vaccination center will be ending its first-dose COVID-19 vaccines on Tuesday, May 25 at their Harrisburg Area Community College (HACC) location.

UPMC will continue to offer drive-through second-dose vaccines through June 22 at the HACC location.

“The elimination of first-dose vaccines at the HACC location is the result of a reduction in demand at large clinics like this one,” said Philip Guarneschelli, president of UPMC Pinnacle.

According to Guarneschelli, the first-dose vaccine will still be available at smaller venues throughout the county.

Those who prefer the drive-through option are encouraged to schedule first-dose appointments before the May 25 deadline by clicking here.