Dauphin County’s future mass vaccination clinic will be held at HACC

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Dauphin County has partnered with Harrisburg Area Community College to use their West End parking lot for a mass vaccination clinic location when there’s a significant increase of doses in Dauphin County.

“Getting vaccinated is a concern to many of our residents and is a top priority of ours. We have been planning in the event doses become available to supply such an operation,” Dauphin County Commissioner Mike Pries said. “This agreement ensures we will have a central location able to support mass vaccination, should dosages increase.”

Dauphin County has been in contact with enrolled vaccine providers and community partners that are needed to support mass vaccination clinics.

The planning for the mass vaccination clinic includes a homelessness outreach that will have County Human Services working with community and medical partners.

“Planning is ongoing for a mobile clinic approach to reach persons without homes and others not able to commute to a facility for vaccination,” Commissioner George P. Hartwick III said. “I am confident, if we get the doses, we will make this happen.”

There currently isn’t enough vaccines to open a mass vaccination site, Dauphin County needs to wait for an increase in the number of allotted doses from state and federal sources.

Those who want to be vaccinated are encouraged to register with UPMC and Penn State Health and check with vaccine providers here for opportunities.