Department of Health to discuss ongoing vaccination efforts in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Department of Health Acting Secretary Allison Beam will join Federal Retail Pharmacy Partnership retail partner representatives to discuss the ongoing vaccination efforts in Pennsylvania.

The Department of Health’s live stream will take place on Thursday, May 20, 2021 at 2:30 p.m.

To watch the live stream, click on the player above.

The federal vaccination program was first launched in Pennsylvania in January. Their efforts continue with the goal in mind to ensure that vaccinations are accessible close to home and from trusted providers.