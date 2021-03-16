Department of Health to provide COVID-19 vaccine update

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health will provide an update today on the COVID-19 vaccine distribution efforts in the state.
Senior Advisor for COVID-19 Response Lindsey Mauldin, Director of the Office of Operational Excellence Brian Lentes, Director of the Office of Health Equity David Saunders and Senior Pastor of Bidwell Presbyterian Church Reverend De Neice Welch will all attend the briefing and share remarks.
The press conference is set to begin at 11:30 AM and the video will be available above.