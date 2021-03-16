Department of Health to provide COVID-19 vaccine update

This Dec. 2, 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. The nation is poised to get a third vaccine against COVID-19, but health officials are concerned that at first glance the Johnson & Johnson shot may not be seen as equal to other options from Pfizer and Moderna. (Johnson & Johnson via AP)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health will provide an update today on the COVID-19 vaccine distribution efforts in the state.

Senior Advisor for COVID-19 Response Lindsey Mauldin, Director of the Office of Operational Excellence Brian Lentes, Director of the Office of Health Equity David Saunders and Senior Pastor of Bidwell Presbyterian Church Reverend De Neice Welch will all attend the briefing and share remarks.

The press conference is set to begin at 11:30 AM and the video will be available above.