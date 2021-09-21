Dept. of Health says Pennsylvania is ready for COVID-19 vaccine boosters

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — An order to ensure that vaccine providers are ready to start COVID-19 booster shots in Pennsylvania, as soon as the CDC gives the go-ahead, was signed on Tuesday, Sept. 21, by the Department of Health’s acting secretary, Alison Beam.

According to the release, the department’s order requires vaccine providers, if possible, to:

Provide online scheduling for vaccination appointments,

Provide a telephone number, with prompts to a live agent during normal business hours, to assist in scheduling appointments,

Offer walk-in appointments

Work with local Area Agencies on Aging (AAA) and Medical Assistance Managed Care Organizations (MCO) to help schedule eligible adults and people who cannot leave their homes

“Pennsylvania is well prepared to start providing vaccine booster shots just as soon as the CDC provides the approval and guidelines on who can get it,” Beam said during a news conference at the Hershey Pharmacy.

The CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices is scheduled to discuss boosters on Sept. 22 and 23. The CDC will then make recommendations and give guidance to the more than 2,000 vaccine providers across the state.

This is a developing story, check back for updates as more information is released.