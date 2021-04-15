Dept. of Health to discuss work with long-term care facilities during pandemic

You may be jubilant after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine — but don’t post your vaccination card on social media sites. (File/Getty)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Department of Health Executive Deputy Secretary Keara Klinepeter will host a press conference Thursday to discuss the work that the Wolf Administration did to assist long-term care facilities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

There will be an announcement for a Federal Pharmacy Partnership to vaccinate long-term care facilities, and the steps they’re taking to vaccinate new residents and staff.

The press conference is scheduled to begin at 1 PM and the video will be available above.