DOH: 1 million Pennsylvanians fully vaccinated but supply is still not meeting demand

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The lack of vaccines to meet the high demand continues to be a major roadblock in Pennsylvania’s vaccine rollout.

Sadler Health Center’s CEO, Manal El Harrak says people want the vaccine and the center has the capacity to administer it, but the amount of doses isn’t enough.

“Right now, we’re starting to see some relief with having more consistency in terms of what’s being shipped and a little more predictability than we had before,” said El Harrak.

It’s not clear when the state will move into Phase 1B. There are about 4 million people in the first phase. One million have are now fully vaccinated and 2 million are only partially vaccinated and still waiting on a second shot.

“For those 4 million people with two doses, that requires a total of 8 million doses and so far, Pennsylvania, in total, by the end of this week expects to get about 4.1 million so, we’re about halfway there in terms of the doses we need,” said Barry Ciccocioppo, Department of Health Communications Director.

The vaccine allocation comes from the federal government and goes to retail pharmacies and qualified health centers and into the arms of Pennsylvanians. The shots given to the Department of Health go to providers and then Pennsylvanians, as well as long-term care facilities.

“We know more will be coming, we just don’t know how much more or when,” said Ciccocioppo.

In one month, the number of providers requesting vaccine grew by more than 600 percent.