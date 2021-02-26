DOH: Fully vaccinated Pennsylvanians can skip quarantine after COVID-19 exposure

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Department of Health announced Friday that fully vaccinated people who meet the criteria will no longer be required to quarantine following exposure to someone with COVID-19.

The updated COVID-19 quarantine guidance now aligns with that of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Individuals who are fully vaccinated (i.e., more than two weeks following receipt of the second dose in a two-dose series, or of one dose of a single-dose vaccine), are within three months following receipt of the last dose in the series and have remained asymptomatic since the current COVID-19 exposure are not required to quarantine following exposure to someone with COVID-19.

“We know that Pennsylvanians are eager to get vaccinated and be further protected from COVID-19,” Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam said. “As the CDC continues to update guidance for individuals who are fully vaccinated, we will follow their lead. I want to stress, though, that regardless of vaccination status, individuals who are showing new or unexplained symptoms of COVID-19 still need to isolate and be tested for COVID-19.”

However, health experts warn that it is unclear how long immunity from vaccines will last. The CDC is utilizing what is known about natural post-infection immunity and limiting the quarantine guidance to 90 days at this time while additional research is conducted.

Close contacts who have not been fully vaccinated or who do not meet the state’s criteria must follow existing quarantine guidance. More information on the guidance can be found by clicking here.