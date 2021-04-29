Dr. Rachel Levine tours Philly vaccine site, praises U.S. fight against COVID

FILE – In this Feb. 25, 2021, file photo, Rachel Levine, nominated to be an assistant secretary at the Department of Health and Human Services, testifies before the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions committee on Capitol Hill in Washington. Voting mostly along party lines, the U.S. Senate on March 24, confirmed Levine to be assistant secretary of health. She becomes the first openly transgender federal official to win Senate confirmation. (Caroline Brehman/Pool via AP, File)

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) — The United States Assistant Secretary for Health, Dr. Rachel Levine, toured vaccination sites in Philadelphia on Thursday.

The former Pa. Secretary of Health visited the FEMA-run clinic at the Pennsylvania Convention Center as pharmacists and clinic staff worked to get 900 doses — set to expire Thursday afternoon — into arms.

Dr. Levine touted the progress the U.S. has made in the fight against COVID during her visit.

“More than half of the United States adults have gotten one shot [and] two-thirds of seniors are fully vaccinated,” Dr. Levine said.

In the commonwealth, more than 3.3 million people are fully vaccinated, which is more than 31% of the population.