FILE – This June 25, 2019, file photo shows a sign for a Rite Aid Pharmacy is on the facade at a strip mall in Harmony, Pa. Rite Aid Corporation reports financial results on Thursday, Dec. 19. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

Rite Aid has announced that they are making select COVID-19 vaccination appointments open exclusively to teachers and other school staff who are now eligible to be vaccinated under Governor Wolf’s new teacher vaccination plan.

These exclusive appointments are only open from Thursday, March 11 to Friday March 12.

Eligible individuals can click here to schedule an appointment.